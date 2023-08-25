Show Fullscreen

UK: With one week to go before the deadline for submissions to the consultation on plans to close the majority of station ticket offices in England, watchdog bodies Transport Focus and London TravelWatch report that they have already received more than 460 000 responses.

‘It’s clear that there are strong views on the future of ticket offices’, said London TravelWatch CEO Michael Roberts on August 25.

The consultation ends at 23.59 on September 1.

‘It’s not too late to have your say’, said Transport Focus CEO Anthony Smith. ‘There’s a really big decision to be made about the future of ticket offices and it’s vital that we hear from as many people as possible.’

The watchdogs will analyse the proposals made by the train operators and the responses to the public consultation before reporting their decisions on whether to support or object to the plans.

This will include consideration of whether a station will continue to be staffed, accessibility, alternative options for buying tickets and whether passengers will continue to be able to access facilities such as lifts, waiting rooms and toilets.