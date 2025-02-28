Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London and Network Rail have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and share confidential information on asset management, maintenance and environmental issues.

Plans include joint research and innovation, promoting the use of new technology and improving data digitalisation. The aims include strengthening resilience to climate change, accelerating decarbonisation and boosting biodiversity.

‘We share many of the same challenges, and by sharing knowledge and best practices we can help each other drive innovation and efficiency in asset management, maintenance, and sustainability on our railways, strengthening safety and performance, for the benefit of passengers’, said Network Rail’s Engineering & Safety Director Martin Frobisher.

TfL is developing a Network & Asset Plan setting out agreed activities and investment across its road and rail network for the next five years; an Asset Plan setting the priority areas of asset management improvement for the next five to 10 years; and a Technical Plan providing a framework for innovation over the next 25–30 years.

‘By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive innovation and efficiency in asset management, benefitting the millions of passengers who rely on our services every day’, said Isabel Coman, Director of TfL Engineering & Asset Strategy.