UK: Network Rail Chief Executive Sir Andrew Haines has advised the board that he has decided to retire from the infrastructure manager in October 2025.

Network Rail said the succession process would begin shortly, led by its Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to Secretary of State approval.

‘After seven years as Chief Executive, as Great British Railways starts to progress through legislation and into implementation, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire’, Haines said on March 31. ‘I am a passionate supporter of the principles behind Great British Railways and the once-in-a-generation opportunity it presents to create an integrated railway that delivers a better service and experience for passengers, stakeholders and colleagues. It has been a privilege to lead this transformational journey to date.’

Haines was appointed as Network Rail Chief Executive and board member in August 2018. He was previously Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, following a career in the rail industry including roles as Managing Director of South West Trains and Managing Director of FirstGroup’s Rail Division.

In September 2024 the then Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh appointed Haines as one of the three leaders of Shadow Great British Railways, supporting industry reform ahead of legislation to create Great British Railways.