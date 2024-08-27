UK: Network Rail is undertaking market engagement on the possible replacement of its TOPS mainframe computer system originally procured by British Rail from the Southern Pacific Railroad in the USA in the early 1970s.

The ’complex, command-driven’ Total Operations Processing System was designed to provide real-time information on the location, loading, consignee and condition of freight rolling stock. Since being introduced at BR it has been expanded to handle locomotive activities and loco-hauled passenger operations via an extension module known as the Passenger Operations Information System.

Network Rail’s TOPS & POIS Replacement Project is looking to identify systems which offer the existing functionality, along with modern technology which would enable innovation and reduce operational risk and the need for extended support agreements for the two mission-critical services,