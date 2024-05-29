Show Fullscreen

UK: David Hughes has been appointed as CEO of Oxford to Cambridge project promoter East West Railway Co with effect from June 3.

He succeeds Beth West, who announced in April that she would stepping down when her contract ended.

Hughes joins from Arup, where he was Major Programmes Director. He was previously Director General for Rail Infrastructure at the Department for Transport, Strategy & Programme Director at Transport for the North and Director of Investment Delivery Planning at Transport for London.

‘I’m very excited to be joining the EWR team at this important moment’, he said on May 24. ‘I’ve spent my career to date delivering transport connections that both make a real difference to the lives of the communities they serve, and boost economic growth as well.’

Meanwhile, pre-election guidelines mean that EWR’s statutory consultation programme will not now be able to begin in June as originally planned. The remaining Community Conversations events in Bletchley and Marston Moreteyne have also been postponed.