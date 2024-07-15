Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator Northern has reviewed its recruitment processes with the aim of ensuring that applicants with neurodivergent conditions are better supported.

Candidates with autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia and Tourette’s syndrome are now being given extra support, including:

a step-by-step breakdown, including timings, of each part of the recruitment process and who and what it will involve;

images of the interview room layout so candidates can visualise the environment ahead of the meeting;

permission to bring written notes into the interview;

an offer to supply some of the interview questions in advance to help candidates prepare.

Recruiting managers are also being given clearer guidance on how to get the best from neurodivergent candidates.

The review was one of a number of initiatives instigated by a neurodivergent employee advisory panel which Northern created in 2023. The operator is hoping to gain Neurodiversity Smart accreditation by the end of 2025.

‘Around 15% of the UK population is neurodivergent, meaning their brain functions, learns and processes information differently to the other 85% of the country’, said People Director Lisa Leighton on July 9.

‘Our neurodivergent employee advisory panel has done a great job these past 12 months, identifying ways we can support that 15% as they look to develop their career within the rail industry. There are some quick wins as well as some bold ambitions which I look forward to working with them on as we continue to attract the best and brightest into the sector.’