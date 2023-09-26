Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator Northern is looking for charities, organisations or specialists who could help it to provide British Sign Language interpretation of its onboard announcements.

A trial is planned on services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds by the end of the year.

‘We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail’, said Northern’s Onboard Systems Manager Marc Silverwood on September 22.

‘We’re looking out for people who could help with this scheme to interpret our announcements and who could share their expertise with us, so we can create the best possible service for our BSL passengers.’