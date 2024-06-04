Show Fullscreen

UK: York-based engineering and design company PBH Rail Group has formed a civil engineering division, headed by Gary Robson who has joined from Spencer Group.

PBH Civil Consulting sits alongside the group’s existing Survey, Overhead Line, Track Engineering and Permanent Way teams. It will initially provide civil-related design support within the group, then develop opportunities with the company’s existing and new clients.

‘Our shared mindset in terms of our approach to projects, clients, and staff made the decision to join PBH Rail an easy one’, Robson said on June 3.

‘I am also hoping to continue to develop younger professionals to help to address the skills gap within the industry, which is currently a real and critical issue.’

PBH Rail was established in 2003, and now employs 94 people with turnover up 10% to £11m in 2023.