LNER FutureLabs image

UK: London North Eastern Railway has announced the winners of its fourth annual Futurelabs accelerator programme for start-ups and SMEs.

The themes were to encourage passengers to choose rail, to strengthen the sustainability of the network, to create a frictionless journey, and to explore emerging technology.

The cohort winner was Automedi with a project to turn plastic waste into usable products through 3D printing.

SpatialCortex Technology was awarded the collaboration prize for using wearable bio-mechanical technology for managing the risk of manual handling injuries. The team demonstrated its sensors with onboard catering teams and analysed risks of musculoskeletal impact.

The other finalists were:

  • Fatigue Management International, using artificial intelligence to detect fatigue and mitigate the risks associated with tiredness in the workplace for critical operations;
  • Manhole Metrics, using sensors to monitor waste water levels, providing insights to help reduce disruptions caused by risk of flooding;
  • TravelAI, developing AI software which analyses behaviour of people who use transport networks to help with creating incentives;
  • SHEDyt, designing a real estate technology platform that can be applied to help manage maintenance across stations.

