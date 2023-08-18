UK: London North Eastern Railway has announced the winners of its fourth annual Futurelabs accelerator programme for start-ups and SMEs.
The themes were to encourage passengers to choose rail, to strengthen the sustainability of the network, to create a frictionless journey, and to explore emerging technology.
The cohort winner was Automedi with a project to turn plastic waste into usable products through 3D printing.
SpatialCortex Technology was awarded the collaboration prize for using wearable bio-mechanical technology for managing the risk of manual handling injuries. The team demonstrated its sensors with onboard catering teams and analysed risks of musculoskeletal impact.
The other finalists were:
- Fatigue Management International, using artificial intelligence to detect fatigue and mitigate the risks associated with tiredness in the workplace for critical operations;
- Manhole Metrics, using sensors to monitor waste water levels, providing insights to help reduce disruptions caused by risk of flooding;
- TravelAI, developing AI software which analyses behaviour of people who use transport networks to help with creating incentives;
- SHEDyt, designing a real estate technology platform that can be applied to help manage maintenance across stations.