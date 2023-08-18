Show Fullscreen

UK: London North Eastern Railway has announced the winners of its fourth annual Futurelabs accelerator programme for start-ups and SMEs.

The themes were to encourage passengers to choose rail, to strengthen the sustainability of the network, to create a frictionless journey, and to explore emerging technology.

The cohort winner was Automedi with a project to turn plastic waste into usable products through 3D printing.

SpatialCortex Technology was awarded the collaboration prize for using wearable bio-mechanical technology for managing the risk of manual handling injuries. The team demonstrated its sensors with onboard catering teams and analysed risks of musculoskeletal impact.

The other finalists were: