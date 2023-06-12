UK: Derby-based engineering services company Yellow Rail Ltd has been acquired by privately owned Portchester Equity, which said the deal offered synergies with its WH Davis wagon manufacturing and Davis Wagon Services maintenance businesses.
Announcing the deal on June 9, Winchester-based Portchester Equity said it is committed to the rail sector and aims to increase its service offerings through its financial strength and by optimising its assets.
Portchester Equity said Yellow Rail had a turnover of £15m, and brings engineering design, bogie overhaul and repair and wheel lathes services, including activities in the passenger sector.
Yellow Rail Managing Director Andy Kevins said the deal would help accelerate growth, and provides increased security for its staff, access to an ‘excellent’ rail-connected facility and the opportunity to work with other companies across the group to increase overall capabilities.
‘After 16 years as an independent SME, Yellow Rail is looking forward to playing its part in a bigger rail family’, he said.