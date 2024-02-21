Show Fullscreen

UK: Rolling stock leasing and asset management company Porterbrook has agreed to take a 49% stake in Brodie Engineering, which specialises in the heavy maintenance, refurbishment and overhaul of passenger and freight vehicles.

Brodie Engineering was established in 1996 and now has two sites in Kilmarnock, at the Bonnyton Works and the Caledonia Works which it acquired in 2020.

‘Brodie Engineering is an excellent fit for us’, said Porterbrook CEO Mary Grant on February 20. ‘The expansion in recent years into the Caledonia Works underlines the ambition of [CEO] Gerry Hilferty and his team. They’re doing a fantastic job and will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the company.’

Grant said ‘a healthy supply chain is fundamental to a reliable and efficient railway. Today’s agreement means we can better support our customers’ fleets in Scotland, and across the whole of the UK.’