UK: More than 200 stakeholders from the rail sector and beyond attended the official launch of Rail Campus Derby project, which aims to attract more rail businesses to the city that has been confirmed at the future headquarters of Great British Railways.

Speaking at the launch on October 17, Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh said ‘I feel it’s not just my job to get the trains running on time but to make sure that we restore pride in this industry. I feel Britain gave the railways to the rest of the world and we should continue on that proud legacy with Derby at the heart of it.’

Rail Campus Derby is a joint project between the city council, Great British Railways Transition Team, East Midlands Combined Authority and other stakeholders.

Mayor of the East Midlands Combined Authority Claire Ward said Derby is ‘the UK’s transport capital’ and declared ‘we are poised to make this region the global leader in rail technology’. She also looked forward to a range of training opportunities that would ensure ‘young people can play a part in Derby’s future’.

City council leader Nadine Peatfield said Derby is ‘justifiably proud of our rail heritage’ and ‘a city undergoing regeneration. We are open for business.’

The Great British Railways Transition Team has already established a presence in the city while the search for a permanent headquarters site continues.