UK: Network Rail and the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators have launched three capacity planning qualifications for use in the infrastructure manager’s internal training programme.

The qualifications delivered by Network Rail’s Capacity Planning Training & Development Team in Milton Keynes and awarded by CIRO are designed to provide standardisation and a clear path for progression through tiers:

CIRO AO, Level 2 (Certificate) in System Operator Timetable Development;

CIRO AO, Level 3 (Certificate) in System Operator Strategic Timetable Development;

CIRO AO, Level 4 (Diploma) in System Operator Strategic Timetable Development & Production.

The first certificates will be awarded this autumn.

‘Network Rail and CIRO have created something which will enhance the training experience of our operational planners, and ultimately raise the standards for our organisation and wider industry’, said Carolyn O’Sullivan, who led the project for Network Rail.