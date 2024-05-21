Show Fullscreen

UK: A national conference dedicated to safeguarding staff and customers on the rail network was hosted by South Western Railway at Lloyd’s of London on May 10.

The event brought together representatives from 15 train operating companies, the police, charitable organisations, campaign groups, local authorities, Network Rail and the Department for Transport to share best practice and discuss trends.

Topics included the British Transport Police Safeguarding on Rail scheme, trauma risk management, tackling abuse against staff, suicide prevention and protecting vulnerable young people.

‘Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility, which is why I’m so pleased that we have hosted the railway’s first national safeguarding conference’, said Dan O’Riordan, Head of Security & Safety Assurance at South Western Railway. ‘I hope other train operators will take up our call to host future conferences.’