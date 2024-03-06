Show Fullscreen

UK: The rail sector has responded to he spring budget presented by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on March 6.

Rail Partners Chief Executive Andy Bagnall said ‘Britain has a legally binding target to meet net zero by 2050, and the budget today does nothing to encourage people and companies to make more sustainable transport choices and choose rail over road.

‘In order to decarbonise our transport sector government must take a more holistic approach to make sure rail freight can be competitive on price with road haulage and that the costs of passenger transport modes reflect their environmental impact.’

Chris Richards, director of policy at the Institution of Civil Engineers, said ’the next government will be responsible for implementing the next National Infrastructure Strategy, delivering the next carbon budget, and reallocating HS2 funds for the north and Midlands. Certainty that there will be no significant changes to infrastructure projects and spending before the election is welcome, but there are still many decisions to be made.

‘The ICE will shortly launch a programme of work that aims to spark conversations about what the next government’s day one infrastructure priorities need to be.’

RMT trade union General Secretary Mick Lynch said ’the only way you get real growth that benefits working people is by investment in publicly owned public services, transport infrastructure and a general wage rise to increase spending power in the economy’.

TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said ’this was a reckless pro-motorist Budget lacking any mention of public transport or measures to tackle climate change’.

Paul Tuohy, CEO of the Campaign for Better Transport, said ‘the government continues with retrograde measures that will do nothing to help those who have seen their bus services disappear, their rail fares rise and congestion blight their communities. It’s about time the Treasury reconsidered its priorities when it comes to transport.’