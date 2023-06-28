Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail information software company FabDigital has been acquired by EPM Transport Solutions, which also owns 3Squared.

EPM was supported by Literacy Capital.

FabDigital supplies software enabling train operators to integrate real-time and accurate travel information into their websites.

‘We have long admired FabDigital’s software solutions which will help build out the offering in our already successful rail division’, said EPM Transport Solutions CEO Ian Churchill on June 26.

‘This partnership will add a new element to our rail technology offering, strengthening our capabilities, enabling both businesses to expand their expertise and support the rail industry further in its mission to further digitalise and innovate.’

FabDigital founder Rachael Woods said ’together we can share best practice, promote sustainability and accessibility, and build on our expertise as we continue to support digital transformation in the UK transport industry’.