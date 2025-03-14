Show Fullscreen

UK: The Railtex rail industry trade fair which was to have been held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on May 13-15 2025 has been postponed.

Event organiser RX Global told Rail Business UK that ‘we have been looking into the rail portfolio strategy and come to the decision of not running Railtex in May 2025. We will communicate new dates as soon as we have them confirmed.’

On March 13, the company said the event was postponed rather than cancelled, and intending exhibitors and visitors were advised to keep an eye on the Railtex website for any updates.

Until the pandemic, Railtex at the NEC alternated with the Infrarail railway infrastructure exhibition held at Olympia London, but Infrarail 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic and the two events were combined in Birmingham in 2021 and London in 2022. The most recent Railtex took place at the NEC on May 9-11 2023, with 160 exhibitors from 19 countries and more than 2 600 trade visitors.