UK: The Railway Industry Association announced the appointments of the next Chair and Vice-Chair of its SME Group on May 2.

The new Chair is Catherine Leech, Managing Director of Anturas Consulting Ltd, who succeeds Lucy Prior.

Leech said she would continue work to raise the profile and importance of SMEs in the rail industry, and to address the challenges they face.

Mike Harmer, Chief of Strategic Operations at Belvoir Rail, becomes Vice-Chair, succeeding Paul McSharry. Harmer said ‘SMEs are pivotal in driving innovation and growth within the rail industry, and I am committed to helping them thrive’.