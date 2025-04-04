Show Fullscreen

UK: Training and assessment services provider The Rail Academy has acquired an 80% controlling stake in Rail Recruiter from Business Daily Group, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for recruitment and training.

‘With more than 30% of the UK rail workforce, including train drivers, expected to retire within the next five to 10 years, the industry is on the cusp of a substantial skills gap, with overstretched capability to address it’, said The Rail Academy Managing Director Cath Bellamy when the deal came into effect on April 1.

‘We will aim to provide a single location where interested new entrants are able to see what is available industry-wide; encouraging those in the industry to stay in the industry following new opportunities; and giving employers of all sizes a chance to attract the very best people.’