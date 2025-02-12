Show Fullscreen

UK: West Of England Mayor Dan Norris has announced a ‘landmark’ agreement with the government which paves the way for construction works needed to restart passenger services on the Bristol to Portishead line to begin this summer to enable operation by the end of 2027.

A peak-time train journey between Bristol and Portishead is expected to take 23 min, compared to 50 min by car or 1 h 5 min by bus.

On February 19, Norris said Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy had written to him with confirmation of the deal. ‘This is a massive moment for the west of England: one that generations have eagerly waited to see’, said Norris. ’This is great news for residents, businesses, and our environment, and a truly red-letter day.’

The Department for Transport was more cautious, with a spokesperson telling Rail Business UK that ‘the full business case for reopening the Portishead line is currently being considered by the Department for Transport and, as with all government funded projects, is subject to the upcoming spending review’.

Passenger services on the line ended in 1964, and freight services were stopped from 1981 to 2002.

Norris said WECA had invested £25m in the reopening project, and a final £30m is to be ratified by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority Committee in March.

This includes a contribution from North Somerset Council. ‘Working in partnership with the WECA, the Department for Transport and Network Rail, we have put in the hard work and were the country’s first passenger rail scheme to secure a Development Consent Order to re-open a branch line’, said council leader Mike Bell. ‘Together, we have risen to challenges of rising costs, understanding the value that these train services will offer to our communities.’

The Combined Authority noted that the previous government had taken three years to consider a Development Consent Order ‘which should take 18 months at most’, and this has had major programme and cost impacts.

In 2023 Network Rail awarded VolkerFitzpatrick a multi-disciplinary works contract for the reinstatement of 5·5 km of disused line between Pill and Portishead to enable the reintroduction of passenger services to Bristol. The £6·14m first stage covered detailed design and surveys, enabling works and support for the preparation of the full business case. The second stage, covering GRIP stages 6-8 implementation, is available as an option subject to funding and consents.