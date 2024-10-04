Show Fullscreen

UK: The Chief Executive of the Rail Safety & Standards Board has called on the rail freight sector to co-fund research to help achieve the previous government’s ‘bold’ goal of increasing rail freight by 75% by 2050.

Speaking at the 32nd Rail Freight Group Conference in London on September 26, Mark Phillips said that by investing in research together, the freight sector would be able to overcome challenges that cannot be achieved alone, and unlock growth opportunities for individual freight operators.

He said research would provide the insights and data necessary for strategic decision-making, process optimisation and maintaining a competitive edge, help to improve operational efficiency and identify new opportunities to expand rail freight.

‘Research and innovation are not optional extras for rail freight operators; they are essential ingredients for success’, he said. ’There are areas where working together is more efficient and yields even more benefit for each individual company.

‘We need your input, your collaboration, your commitment, and more funding for our future research programme. It will advance our work and help you make more rapid progress towards the 75% growth target. Together, we can make rail freight more competitive, more efficient, and more sustainable.’