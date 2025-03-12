Show Fullscreen

UK: Cubic Transportation Systems and experts from Imperial College London are to conduct joint research into the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the public transport sector.

Collaboration is already underway, and in September an ‘immersive’ centre will be opened at CTC’s Redhill site to provide the public and private sector with a space to present the latest research, demonstrate technology and discuss issues including fare evasion, net zero and accessibility. A customer experience area will have a ‘Tube station of the future’ including customisable devices and digital walls to demonstrate metro technology.

Imperial’s Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics lab will investigate rider behavioural patterns related to fare evasion and how to incentivise payment for travel. Cubic will also launch an internship programme for Imperial students.

Additional academic, nonprofit and industry partners are expected to join the centre.

‘By developing a centre that bridges industries, academic partners and government agencies, our aim is to discover better solutions for our customers and the wider public transit ecosystem, which will contribute to increased ridership and job opportunities’, said Peter Montgomery-Torrellas, SVP & President of Cubic Transportation Systems. ’Our long-term vision is to replicate this model in key markets around the world.’