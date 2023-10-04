Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Rail Business UK2023-10-04T11:37:00+01:00
UK: Rail Business UK rounds up the key points from responses to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the cancellation of the next stages of the High Speed 2 project.
2023-10-04T12:32:00Z
By Rail Business UK
UK: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the cancellation of the parts of the High Speed 2 rail programme not already under construction.
2023-10-03T11:55:00Z
By Rail Business UK
UK: ‘We in the rail sector must be objective and honest about what we are good at’, Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines told a conference in Birmingham on October 3, as he reflected on how the industry can plot its way through the uncertainty of the post-Covid period.
2023-09-29T15:45:00Z
By Rail Business UK
UK: Amid mounting concern about potential cuts to rail provision, senior leaders in the passenger and freight markets have begun to engage more closely with the Labour Party ahead of a likely general election in 2024.
