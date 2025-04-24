Show Fullscreen

UK: Industrial locomotive leasing, rolling stock maintenance and engineering support company RMS Locotec has consolidated its operations from multiple locations at a single site in Chesterfield.

It has also appointed Lauren Parker to the new role of General Manager. Parker joined RMS in 2010, and is now responsible for growing the business and strengthening relationships with existing customers.

RMS Locotec was established in March 1992 and acquired by Proviso Holdings Ltd in May 2020. It currently has 16 shunting locos leased to a variety of customers in the passenger, logistics, shipping and aggregates sectors. A further six locos are available for spot, temporary or long-term hire. Its infrastructure teams inspect and maintain track assets at more than eight locations.

Prior to the consolidation of activities in Chesterfield, its off-lease locomotives were stored at a heritage railway in northeast England.