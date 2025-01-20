Show Fullscreen

UK: Alstom has announced the appointment of Rob Whyte as Managing Director UK & Ireland with effect from February. He was previously Managing Director in the Nordics.

Whyte joined Alstom more than 30 years ago as an apprentice in the company’s Transmission & Distribution business while studying for an engineering degree at the University of Bath.

He left Alstom in 2003 to join leasing company Angel Trains, and later ran his own business.

Returning to Alstom in 2008, his most position in the UK was Managing Director of the Regional & Intercity fleet, overseeing the servicing of the Alstom-built Class 390 Pendolino fleet and leading successful bids for Nottingham Express Transit and Crossrail infrastructure contracts. He was promoted to the role of Managing Director for the Nordic region in 2016, and relocated to Sweden.

‘Rob’s appointment underscores Alstom’s commitment to fostering talent and investing in the regions where we operate’, said Europe Region President Gian Luca Erbacci on January 16. ‘With his deep understanding of the UK and Ireland rail sector and a proven track record in leadership, Rob is perfectly positioned to continue driving our growth and delivering transformative projects.’

Meanwhile, Andy Butters has been appointed as Managing Director, Rolling Stock & Components for the UK & Ireland, overseeing the production of new trains at Alstom’s Derby site.