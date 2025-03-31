Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has developed a Runaway Risk Tool to identify locations where the track conditions or gradient could cause rail vehicles to move away from worksites, and which sections of track would be vulnerable if they did.

The tool uses high-resolution track imagery and gradient data from Network Rail’s national databases to simulate possible runaway routes.

Users input worksite locations and vehicle weights to calculate potential runaway scenarios. They can then take proactive measures to manage the risk.

RSSB said previous practice required protection arrangements even in lower risk areas where these might be excessive.

‘Our new Runaway Risk Tool will enable the rail industry to develop site specific risk assessments, helping manage the risk in a practicable and evidence-based way’, said RSSB Director of System Safety & Health Chris Knowles on March 17. ‘When planning worksites, users will be able to take targeted action to prevent a runaway, improving both efficiency and safety management.’