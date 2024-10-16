Show Fullscreen

UK: Scottish government-owned passenger train operator ScotRail and infrastructure manager Network Rail have signed a ‘strengthened’ Alliance Agreement, updating the partnership signed by former franchisee Abellio ScotRail in 2015.

The purpose of the Alliance is ‘to integrate track and train in order to deliver the best outcomes for Scotland’s economy, society and users of the railway’, although it states that the operator and infrastructure manager will not be merged.

‘The best way to deliver a safe, reliable and green railway in Scotland is for ScotRail and Network Rail to work together as much as possible, while recognising that we remain two separate companies’, said ScotRail Managing Director Joanne Maguire on October 14.

ScotRail said a number of projects require it to work more closely with Network Rail. Work is also being carried out to identify specific areas where greater integration would deliver a better service for passengers and freight customers, with the findings to be presented to the Alliance Executive joint committee by the end of March 2025.

Oversight will be provided by the Alliance Board, which is attended by representatives from ScotRail, Network Rail, Scottish Rail Holdings and Transport Scotland.