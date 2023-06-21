Show Fullscreen

UK: ScotRail fares are to increase by 4·8% from July 3, with no increase for season tickets and flexi-passes.

Transport Scotland said disposable income in Scotland rose by 6% in the year to Q4 2022, and the fare rise was calculated based on being equal overall to 4·53%. This is a combination of 4·8% for most tickets and 0% for seasons and flexi-tickets, which was the income figure for the year to July 2022.

The last fare increase in Scotland was in January 2022.

‘The Scottish government rightly made the decision to freeze fares as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis’, said Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero & Just Transition, on June 15. ‘While this has now remained in place for around 18 months, it is simply no longer sustainable.’

She said ‘ScotRail fares will increase by 4·8%, compared to 5·9% fares rise across the rest of Great Britain, current RPI of 8·7% and the August 2022 RPI rate of 12·3%.’

Season tickets and flexi-passes will remain at current prices, ’ensuring those who use rail frequently are not discouraged from continuing to do so’.