UK: The deadline for removing diesel powered passenger trains from the Scottish rail network has been put back from 2035 to 2045.

The Scottish government is undertaking an update of the Rail Services Decarbonisation Action Plan which it published in July 2020 in collaboration with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail. This did not set out detailed costs, as the required analysis was still to be undertaken.

The revised version is to be published in spring 2025, and will be informed by the responses to the process of procuring trainsets to replace ScotRail’s HST fleet.

On December 17 Cabinet Secretary for Transport Finoa Hyslop said the target date for the removal of diesel passenger trains had been put back because of constrained budgets and the need to stage electrification works to reduce the impact on passengers.

Hyslop said undertaking too much disruptive engineering work across the network at the same time would have a significant impact on farebox revenue, and would significantly diminish the attractiveness of rail travel for the public. The new timescale would also allow associated works such as bridge replacements to be undertaken in a more phased manner, reducing the impact on road traffic.