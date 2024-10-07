Show Fullscreen

UK: The Secretary of State for Transport has appointed West Midlands Combined Authority Chief Executive Laura Shoaf as Chair of Shadow Great British Railways.

Before leading the WMCA, Shoaf was Managing Director of Transport for West Midlands, and has chaired the Urban Transport Group.

‘It is fantastic we have someone of Laura’s calibre to drive forward reforms’, said Transport Secretary Louise Haigh on October 3. ’Laura brings immense hands-on experience of delivering change, and a shared desire to move fast and deliver change.’

Shoaf said ‘it is a real privilege to be asked to chair Shadow Great British Railways by the Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, alongside my role as Chief Executive of West Midlands Combined Authority.

‘The role will help the government overhaul the railways and design Great British Railways — a permanent body that will oversee services such as ticketing and timetables.

‘My focus will be ensuring people are at the heart of the railways and that this remains a focus for years to come.

‘There is great power in our transport network, but in order for it to work, and in order for it to keep opening up opportunities in jobs and growth, it has to be built around our passengers and freight users.’