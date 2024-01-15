Show Fullscreen

UK: Siemens Mobility has begun the national roll-out of Tended’s geofencing technology, following a successful six-month pilot programme involving various teams and work activities.

The deployment aims to provide an additional layer of protection for trackside teams, and show the live location of road-rail vehicles and trolleys so that any unsafe events can be easily identified.

Further development of the geofencing technology is underway in partnership with the European Space Agency, and will include in-cab alerts for vehicles exceeding site speed limits or approaching points to prevent run-throughs.