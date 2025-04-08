Show Fullscreen

UK: Construction of Siemens Mobility’s replacement signalling technology manufacturing, engineering and research facility in Chippenham was officially launched with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 4.

Plans to relocate from the existing Chippenham factory to a newly-built site 3 km away at the Southpoint Business Park were announced in 2024, with Siemens Mobility saying this would enable it to create a modern and sustainable production and research hub.

The main construction contractor is Bowmer + Kirkland. The factory will be built to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards, incorporating energy-efficient production areas and eco-friendly office spaces as well as green spaces and new wildlife habitats.

Opening is scheduled for 2026, with staff transferring across. Siemens Mobility said 50% to 60% of the current factory’s output is for UK projects, with the remainder exported.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said ’this £100m investment will bring a huge amount of opportunity with it. Current and future rail projects will benefit from better signalling systems, modernising our infrastructure and meaning better services for millions of passengers.

‘More than 800 people will have a job at this site, giving people the opportunity to build a life here in Chippenham and have a career in the railway industry — which I can say from experience is very rewarding.’