UK: Great Western Railway and Network Rail have brought their control functions together as a single joint team with the aim of bolstering collaborative working and service delivery.

GWR and Network Rail control teams based in Western House, Swindon, already work together to manage day-to-day operations under an alliance agreement originally signed in March 2016.

On April 8 GWR announced that Train Service Delivery & Performance Director Daryn McCombe would also take on a role as Network Operations Director.

Closer working aims to put the two organisations in a stronger position to manage performance, tackle disruption and make swifter decisions.

‘Put simply, our organisations and our customers are always better off when we combine our efforts’, McCombe said. ‘This change brings our working relationship even closer and aims to enhance our operational performance by fostering collaboration, streamlining our processes and ultimately improving the service we deliver to all passengers.’