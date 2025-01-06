Show Fullscreen

UK: Preparatory works for a major renewal of the Sizewell branch between Saxmundham and Leiston are to begin in January, ahead of the start of major works later in the year.

This will enable the line to be used to transport construction materials for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project.

The work will include replacing 7 km of jointed track with continuously welded rail, installation of a new signalling system and upgrading seven level crossings with new barriers, road traffic lights and monitoring systems

‘The railways are central to the construction of Sizewell C’, said the nuclear plant’s Project Manager Stephen Keighley. ’To limit the amount of construction traffic on the roads, we’ll be bringing in at least 60% of construction materials by rail or sea. In order to do that, we’re making significant improvements to local railway infrastructure.’

The line has had no daily passenger services since 1966 and very low levels of rail movements in recent years, so Network Rail is warning people not to trespass on the route.