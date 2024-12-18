UK: The London Transport Museum is to host a free Skills Late event on January 30 where people aged 16 to 25 and their friends and family can meet employers and learn about job opportunities in transport, engineering and infrastructure.

Businesses highlighting their entry level vacancies, apprenticeships and training opportunities will include Transport for London, ABM, Hitachi Rail, Telent and the Mitie Foundation.

With the transport industry and supply chain facing major engineering and green skills shortages, the Skills Late event is designed to break down barriers for young Londoners, including those from a broad range of educational experiences and those underrepresented in these industries, to show that careers in transport, engineering and technology can be for them.

Backers include Cubic Transportation Systems, Sopra Steria, John Lyon’s Charity, Kusuma Trust, London Transport Museum Friends and Luke Rees-Pulley Charitable Trust.