UK: South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has appointed rail development and delivery consultancy SLC to assist with its railway plans.

‘We’ve witnessed first-hand how improved connectivity can transform a region through our work on various projects, most recently the Northumberland Line’, said SLC Engineering Director Sam Uren on January 29. ‘South Yorkshire has great aspirations and untapped potential, and rail has a key role in realising these growth ambitions.’

SYMCA has also appointed SLC to its Engineers Consultancy Services Framework Agreement to provide services for Highways, Park & Ride & Interchange (Lot 1), Heavy Rail (Lot 3) and Facilities Management & Sustainability (Lot 4).