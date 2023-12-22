Show Fullscreen

UK: Southeastern has introduce digital season tickets, branded sTickets, which passengers can buy through its website and app and store on their smartphone.

Weekly, monthly, annual, flexi, custom period and child tickets are available for Southeastern routes, except where the ticket allows travel on Transport for London services. They are also available for non-Southeastern journeys where the relevant operator has enabled them.

‘sTickets are a fantastic new product and will help many of our regular customers to save time and make it even easier to buy their season ticket’, said Commercial Director Alicia Andrews on December 14.

’You don’t need to use a ticket machine or queue up at a station — you can simply buy your ticket on your phone and it is ready to go straight away. sTickets also have new in-built technology to prevent fraud and ensure they cannot be shared.

’We are always looking for new ways to support our growing railway and becoming the first train operator in the UK to accept and retail Flexi tickets as sTicket is another step towards providing a better, more reliable and sustainable railway.’