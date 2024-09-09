Show Fullscreen

UK: Spencer Group has designed and will now build a wheel lathe facility at Greater Anglia’s Clacton depot. This will be first time Greater Anglia has had its own permanent wheel lathe, reducing the time trains are out of service.

Enabling works for the 5 000 m2 development have been completed ahead of construction of the building. This will require modifications to track including the locally operated turnouts, as well as to the signalling and overhead line equipment.

The lathe itself is being supplied by Hegenscheidt-MFD.

Spencer Group will also deliver a new welfare facility for maintenance staff, including utility services and connections, as well as a walkway and lighting.

Completion is planned for summer 2025, and the £17m facility will be used by the entire Greater Anglia fleet.