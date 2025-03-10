Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail project consultancy SLC has used data from the RSSB Rail Carbon Tool to calculate that after being open for five years, Worcestershire Parkway has removed more carbon from the atmosphere than was emitted during its construction and operation.

The station has been used for 2 million journeys since it opened in February 2020, and it saves approximately 1 800 000 kgCO 2e each year, offsetting its annual operational emissions of 145 121 kgCO 2e .

‘Reaching carbon neutral status just five years after opening is a remarkable achievement, demonstrating the power of well-planned infrastructure that does what it intended to do at the outset — encourage people to use the railway instead of cars’, said SLC director Sam Uren on March 3.