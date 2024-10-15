Show Fullscreen

UK: Survey Solutions has entered the rail sector with the acquisition of JWG Survey & Engineering. It is Survey Solutions’ first acquisition since a 2023 management buyout backed by private equity firm WestBridge, and further acquisitions are expected in the coming months.

JWG provides railway asset owners and principal contractors with automated and manual topographic, clearance, drainage, utility, track alignment and design verification survey services.

‘Although JWG is still a relatively young company, we have already established an excellent reputation. The opportunity to join forces with Survey Solutions was just too good to miss and provides a win-win for everyone’, said Jake Gaskell who founded the company in 2019 and will remain with the business as Director of Rail.

‘We will benefit from the resources of being part of a larger group; Survey Solutions will benefit from our expertise in the rail market; and our respective clients will benefit from an even wider range of first class services, delivered by engineers at the top of their game’, Gaskell said when the deal was announced on October 4.

Survey Solutions was advised by Dow Schofield Watts Corporate Finance as retained M&A adviser. It was supported on the transaction by Pinsent Masons (legal), Cortus (financial and tax), PMSI (commercial) and Gallaghers (insurance).