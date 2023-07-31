Show Fullscreen

UK: Southeastern’s Thanet Parkway station between Ramsgate and Minster in east Kent opened to passengers on July 31.

Development was led by Kent County Council with the aim of improving transport connectivity and supporting the local economy, and the station is expected to be used by 100 000 people in its first year.

Network Rail led construction and upgraded Cliffsend and Sevenscore level crossings. It also upgraded Dibleys, Ships Meadow and Grove Ferry crossings to permit line speed increases between Ashford, Canterbury West and Ramsgate to make up for the time trains will need to stop at the new station.

The station has two 250 m platforms suitable for 12 car trains, lifts and stairs to access the platforms, ticket vending machines, waiting shelters, acoustic barriers, bus stops, pick-up and drop-off zones, electric charging points, cycle storage, CCTV, seating, landscaping works and 11 passenger help points with hearing loops.

There is a 293-space car park, with an introductory offer of free parking.

The landscaping aims to enhance the surrounding environment and achieve bio-diversity net gain, with new trees, shrubs, flowering grass and ivy.

The station and level crossing works were jointly funded by the Department for Transport, South East Local Enterprise Partnership, Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Thanet District Council and Kent County Council.

‘People who live nearer to the new station will now have an alternative to driving into Ramsgate and having to park in busy residential roads’, said Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council. ‘It will improve our rail options without increasing previous journey times.’