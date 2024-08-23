Window film being installed on a TPE train (Photo TPE)

UK: TransPennine Express is trialling two tinted window films which it hopes will reduce solar heating and thus lower the energy used by train air-conditioning systems.

The operator expects the film supplied by Aura Brand Solutions to block more than 30% of solar energy and 99·9% of UV rays, while not obstructing passengers’ views.

The six-month trial will test different tint types on a Siemens Mobility Class 185 diesel multiple-unit to assess performance during summer and winter weather.

‘This could be a game-changer in hot weather conditions, reducing glare from the sun and reducing energy needed by the air con to cool down our customers’, said TPE’s Head of Sustainability Nicola Martin. 

