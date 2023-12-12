Trackwork Ltd appointed as Pintsch distributor

Show Fullscreen

UK: Trackwork Ltd has been appointed as exclusive UK distributor of German company Pintsch’s Pinmovio interlocking and depot control system, Pinprotegio level crossing barrier and signalling system, Pinluxon LED signals, Pinclirio axle counters, Pincalio point heating and the Pinpositon wagon shunting system.

‘Pintsch is looking to expand its profile in the UK’, said Pintsch GmbH Managing Director Tilo Brandis on December 1. ‘We are delighted to have such a well-established company to promote our digital product and systems technology.’

Trackwork Managing Director Mark Waind said ’we are in a unique position to develop the Pintsch product range in the UK and to offer technological solutions that improve rail infrastructure safety’.