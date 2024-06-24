Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail ticketing app Seatfrog and private hire taxi platform Veezu have announced a strategic partnership to link train journey and taxi network data.

Passengers will be able to book taxi rides connected automatically to their rail departure and arrival times, so they can step out of the station straight into their waiting Veezu ride.

Veezu users will also be able to upgrade their train tickets to first class on the way to the station using Seatfrog’s features.

‘Together, we’re going to make it easier than ever for passengers to enjoy an integrated journey and sit in the best seats on the train’, said Veezu CEO Nathan Bowles.