Show Fullscreen

UK: AmcoGiffen has developed a drill rig to assist Transport for Wales and principal contractor Amey Infrastructure Wales with the installation of two high voltage 60 mm² cable routes in the crown of the Caerphilly tunnel.

The rig can be operated remotely from a trailer to its rear, and has with a self-sufficient vacuum unit capable of extracting 96% of all airborne dust.

This mitigated hand arm vibration risk and prevented silica dust inhalation, removed manual handling and meant that no one was working directly under the work.

A team of six operatives was able to drill 280 holes per 7 h shift, compared to two teams drilling 42 holes per shift without the rig.