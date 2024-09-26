Show Fullscreen

UK: Turkish overhead electrification equipment manufacturer Ulusoy Raylı Sistemler has a signed a memorandum of understanding to use the future Global Centre of Rail Excellence in South Wales for product development and commercial showcasing as part of its planned expansion into the UK market.

Ulusoy produces a range of products for light rail, metro, conventional and high speed rail projects. It has been introduced to the UK market through its established partner TVS Rail Spares.

‘We were very pleased when Ulusoy Raylı Sistemler reached out to us and proposed this collaboration’, said GCRE Ltd Chief Commercial Officer, Kelly Warburton when the agreement was signed during InnoTrans in Berlin. ’Ulusoy want to establish a stronger commercial presence in the UK and see in GCRE a platform from which to develop the Ulusoy product range and showcase to a new core market for the company as part of their strategy.

‘The GCRE facility will become Europe’s only purpose-built site for railway infrastructure innovation and that provides a unique environment in which Ulusoy can both develop their product range and demonstrate them to new customers as they look to expand their commercial operations.’