UK: Wigan-based road-rail vehicle leasing company TXM Plant has gone into administration, with Clare Boardman and Kristian Shuttleworth of Teneo Financial Advisory Ltd appointed as joint administrators.

In a message to affected employees, General Secretary of the RMT union Mick Lynch said the collapse of TXM ’has ramifications for the railway generally as it is a major supplier of equipment for the industry throughout Britain’.

He has written to Network Rail asking what steps it is taking to secure jobs and ensure that the supply of equipment will continue.