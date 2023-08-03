Show Fullscreen

A pair of Avanti West Coast Hitachi Class 805 electro-diesel trainsets ran to North Wales on test for the first time on July 26, ahead of entry into service later this year.

Local MP David Davis cut a ribbon on July 31 mark the completion of a £1·2m project by Hull Trains to improve accessibility at Howden station. The platforms have been raised to reduce stepping distances, with the installation of tactile paving, a non-slip surface, better drainage and white and yellow safety lines.

South Western Railway has named a Class 450 EMU to mark the centenary of the Transport Benevolent Fund, which was initially launched to serve London Transport employees but later expanded nationally. Speaking at London Waterloo on July 27, Managing Director Claire Mann noted that there were 2 600 SWR staff among the TBF’s 59 000 members, making it the largest representation of any operator.

With effect from August 1 Scotland’s Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop has appointed Brian Baverstock as a non-executive director of Scottish Rail Holdings Ltd, which owns ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper. He is an independent consultant specialising in governance and risk management training and support for public bodies and charities.

On August 1 the Office of Rail & Road published guidance to help minor and heritage railways interpret and apply the Railways & Other Guided Transport Systems (Safety) Regulations 2006. ORR has asked for feedback to assist it with future revisions.

Network Rail and Natural Resources Wales have renewed a memorandum of understanding covering environmental sustainability, nature and climate emergencies and promoting responsible practices. Previous co-operation has covered coastal and river schemes to reduce flood risk, protect habitats, manage land and better plan projects.

HS2 Ltd says it is the only organisation in the UK to achieve and retain the Clear Assured Platinum Standard for equality, diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Currency exchange company Travelex has opened its first UK railway station branch at London Paddington, offering over-the-counter conversion of more than 50 currencies. ‘This latest letting delivers 100% occupancy for the retail at Paddington’, said Hamish Kiernan, Commercial Director for Property at Network Rail. ’Adding Travelex to our line-up enhances our customer experience both for regular passengers and tourists.’

Ticket retailing technology company SilverRail has joined the Business Travel Association as a Partner. ‘This collaboration will offer invaluable support for our travel management companies’, said BTA CEO Clive Wratten. ‘As travel becomes increasingly reliant on technology, SilverRail’s specialist perspective is incredibly valuable and will undoubtedly elevate the services provided by TMCs.’

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch makes five recommendations in its report into an embankment washout under a Greater Anglia passenger train at Haddiscoe on January 30 2022. The first is to the Environment Agency and Network Rail and aims to ensure that railway related flood risk is managed appropriately. The second and third recommendations are to Network Rail and concern the integration of flood risk into its weather management strategies. The fourth and fifth are intended to improve interaction with organisations responsible for tidal flood defences.