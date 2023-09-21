Show Fullscreen

Greater Anglia has worked with The Virtual Tour Experts to create online virtual tours of all of its new train types to support journey planning, give passengers a clearer picture of what they can expect onboard, reduce anxiety about travelling and help people check how accessible their journey is.

Main works contractor Skanska Costain Strabag JV has awarded Sella Controls a contract to design and supply Building Management & SCADA systems interfacing with the ventilation, power distribution, fire safety and portal and shaft utility systems for the High Speed 2 Northolt and Euston tunnels.

During a nine-day blockade Story Contracting modernised a 200 m nine-span viaduct over the River Avon near Leamington to enable future double-tracking. The viaduct comprises two parallel independent structures built in the 1840s and circa 1870.

Heathrow Express tickets can now be booked using QR codes at Dublin Airport.

Following a successful pilot that reduced hours spent in possessions by over 50%, Network Rail and the Transpennine Route Upgrade Alliance are using eviFile’s field-to-control room software for real time possessions and blockade reporting, daily shift reporting and time management, close calls data capture and for quality check sheets and inspection & test plan management for all contractors.

Railway Mission has appointed Phil Tucker as Chaplain for the South Wales & Marches network.

Amey has been appointed to the Engineering & Construction Services and the Programme & Project Management Services three-year frameworks for Network Rail’s North West & Central regions. Amey said a key focus would be reducing CO 2 emissions, enhancing recycling and minimising waste.

TransPennine Express is offering guaranteed interviews for Customer Service Professional (Gateline) vacancies at Dewsbury station to people affected by retailer Wilko’s entry into administration. Candidates must complete an application and type WILKO in capital letters in the ‘reason for leaving’ section of their most recent role.

Daniel Smith, Head of Engineering & Design at D2Rail, has been appointed Chair of the Railway Industry Association’s Wales & Western Leadership Group, while Phil Harrison, Director at Arup, has been named Vice-Chair.

Scottish Leather Group’s transport seat leather manufacturer Muirhead has opened a ‘super tannery’ which it says will cut energy use by 82% and water use by 42% compared to its previous equipment.

Travel industry booking platform Vibe has integrated the full range of UK rail inventory and fares available from Trainline Partner Solutions. ‘Access to train inventories is often a real headache for travel management company and corporate buyers, and we’re really excited to be able to make that process more efficient and compliant by partnering with Trainline’, said Vibe COO Simon Goddard.