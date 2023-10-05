Show Fullscreen

Translink NI Railways and contractor Babcock have completed a two-year project to extend the single platform and improve accessibility at Cullybackey station and modernise signals, track and level crossings in the area.

Angel Trains has donated a hydrogen electrolyser to the of the University of St Andrews which plans to develop a Green Hydrogen Accelerator centre for research and development. The leasing company supported the university and other industry partners in converting a three-car Class 314 EMU to a fuel cell power for trials, with the electrolyser used to demonstrate how a green-energy fuel cycle would work.

Responding to the publication of the government’s Plan for Drivers on October 2, Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said ’car drivers are not exclusively motorists — they can be users of public transport and cycle or walk to get to where they need to’. He said ’a plan for drivers is one thing, but if we are to truly support great places and create thriving communities, we need government to match this with a proper plan for public transport and active travel — one that is underpinned by long-term funding certainty’.

Network Rail is undertaking soft market testing to assess the feasibility and availability of modules which could be attached to wagons to allow the delivery of long switches.

Transport for Wales Rail is rolling out a QR code-based at-seat refreshment ordering system on its premier services which between Cardiff, Holyhead and Manchester. ‘The QR system allows you to have a look at what’s on offer from the comfort of your seat without having to walk through several carriages to the buffet car’, said Catering Operations Manager Paul Otterburn. Roll-out on Class 197 DMUs is to follow.

Network Rail has awarded JSD Research & Development a £3m contract covering the planning and management of the annual weed spraying season, including the use multi-purpose vehicles and hand spraying teams.

More than 100 organisations including HS1 Ltd, Hitachi, XRail, Keltbray, Thales and British Steel have signed a letter supporting the creation of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence and stating that they see value in the facility for their business. GCRE is currently involved in a private investment process to raise capital funding.

Network Rail has awarded Setec Ltd two contracts to provided Electrification & Plant and Infrastructure Engineering training courses, while Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract covering Design for Reliability. A contract for Buildings & Civils courses was not awarded.